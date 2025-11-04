Ferguson brought in five of seven targets for 50 yards in the Cowboys' 27-17 loss to the Cardinals on Monday night.

Following a rare Week 8 blanking against the Broncos, Ferguson bounced back Monday night to finish third across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Cowboys. The talented tight end did lose a fumble deep in Cardinals territory just past the halfway point of the second quarter, however, and although the turnover didn't directly lead to any points for Arizona, it certainly robbed Dallas of a scoring opportunity. Ferguson has at least five receptions in all but two games and a career-high six touchdown catches heading into the Week 10 bye, but he's also averaging a career-low 6.9 yards per grab.