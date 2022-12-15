Ferguson (concussion) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ferguson will need to move further along in the league's concussion protocols process, before he is able to return to the practice field. If he is unable to clear those protocols in time, Peyton Hendershot will likely climb to No. 2 on the teams positional depth chart, while Sean McKeon would move up to No. 3.

