Ferguson didn't practice Wednesday due to knee and ankle injuries and won't be available for Sunday's game against the Titans, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Ferguson injured his knee in a Week 9 win over the Colts, while the ankle issue is more of a lingering concern after he initially sustained a low sprain in a Week 8 loss to the Cardinals. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer previously announced Nov. 9 that Ferguson was set to miss multiple weeks, so the tight end's continued absence from practice comes as little surprise. In Ferguson's stead, Brevyn Spann-Ford should be in line for another turn as Dallas' top tight end in Week 11.