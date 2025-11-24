Ferguson recorded five catches on six targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Eagles.

Ferguson continued to serve as the third option in the Dallas passing offense behind both George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. He had one of his better showings in recent weeks, logging lengthy receptions of 19, 17 and 12 yards. Ferguson may not have many spike performances so long as both Pickens and Lamb are healthy, but he has at least four catches in three straight games while reaching 50 yards twice in that span.