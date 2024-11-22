Ferguson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Washington, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Ferguson hasn't practiced since entering concussion protocol in the first quarter of Monday's loss to Houston. His absence for most of the night left more opportunities for both Luke Schoonmaker and Brevynn Spann-Ford, with Schoonmaker catching six of 10 targets for 56 yards on 53 percent snap share while Spann-Ford caught four of five targets for 32 yards on 49 percent of snaps. Ferguson's next chance to play will be a Thanksgiving home game against the Giants on Nov. 28.