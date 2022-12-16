Ferguson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
With Ferguson unable to practice all week, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon have been left for depth behind starter Dalton Schultz. Ferguson's next chance to play will be a Saturday game against the Eagles in Week 16 (Dec. 24).
