Ferguson caught four of six targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

The rookie tight end recorded his first NFL score early in the fourth quarter, catching a short pass from Cooper Rush and making a slick move around a Philadelphia defender to get into the end zone. The catches, targets and yards were also career highs for Ferguson, but his run of deep-league fantasy relevance will likely come to an end once Dalton Schultz (knee) is 100 percent.