Ferguson corralled all seven of his targets for 29 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

Ferguson continued his red zone prowess Sunday, extending his scoring streak to four games while recording his sixth touchdown over that span. The 26-year-old is on pace for a career year with 51 receptions, 334 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in just seven games played this season. Fantasy managers should continue playing with house money and start Ferguson without question against the Broncos next Sunday.