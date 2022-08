Ferguson brought in both targets for 29 yards in the Cowboys' 32-18 preseason win over the Chargers on Saturday night. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.

The rookie turned in another solid performance after having produced a 3-29-0 line in the exhibition opener against the Broncos. Ferguson's impressive body of work over the first two preseason games seemingly sends him into Friday night's finale against the Seahawks with a fairly secure grasp on the No. 2 tight end role.