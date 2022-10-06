Ferguson (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson failed to practice Wednesday due to an apparent knee issue, but his ability to participate during Thursday's session in a limited fashion is a step in the right direction. Friday's practice/injury report should provide further clarity regarding the rookie tight end's availability for Sunday's contest against the Rams, but Dalton Schultz and Peyton Hendershot would presumably take on larger roles if Ferguson is eventually ruled out.
