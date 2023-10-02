Ferguson recorded seven receptions on seven targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Patriots.

Ferguson has been a favorite check-down option for Dak Prescott early this season and that was no different Sunday as he led the team in targets, receptions and yards. He was a significant contributor to the offense early in the game, as he racked up 50 of his 77 yards within the first four offensive possessions. Ferguson now has seven targets in three of four contests this season, and he's been trusted in more of a downfield role in the last two weeks.