Ferguson was able to seal the edge against Micah Parsons on two separate plays during Thursday's practice, Kyle Youmans of the Cowboys' website reports.

Dallas typically wants its top tight end to contribute both as a receiver and a blocker, so Ferguson's stout showing in the latter department against the team's most disruptive defender is an excellent sign that he will be have little trouble moving into the starting role this year. With 2023 second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker (foot) still on the NFI list and missing valuable reps, the door is open for Ferguson to claim the same kind of snap and target volume that Dalton Schultz saw the last couple seasons before moving cross-state to the Texans in free agency.