Ferguson did not practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Ferguson appears to have picked up a knee injury after catching his lone target for seven yards during Sunday's win over the Commanders. The rookie tight end played his second lowest percentage of Dallas' offensive snaps this season in Week 4, though it's unclear exactly when this issue popped up. If Ferguson's health does not improve before Sunday's game against the Rams, then undrafted rookie Peyton Hendershot should step up behind starting tight end Dalton Schultz.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Catches one pass in win•
-
Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Catches two passes in win•
-
Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Not targeted in win•
-
Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Could see significant role•
-
Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Second straight strong effort•
-
Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Three catches in preseason opener•