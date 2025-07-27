Ferguson and the Cowboys agreed Sunday on a four-year, $52 million extension, with $30 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ferguson has taken hold of Dallas' No. 1 tight-end role since posting a quiet 2022 rookie campaign, though he saw his numbers drop last year and didn't score a touchdown all season. That can be at least partly attributed to Dak Prescott missing over half the campaign due to injury, though, as the pair has worked well together when Prescott has been healthy. Ferguson ranked second on the Cowboys last season with 86 targets, but there could be less looks to go around in 2025 with George Pickens now in the fold alongside returning target-hog CeeDee Lamb. Nonetheless, with Prescott back to health, Ferguson could be in for a bounce-back campaign, and the Cowboys clearly see him as an important part of their future given the length and amount of the extension.