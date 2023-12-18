Ferguson recorded six receptions on eight targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Bills.

Ferguson was one of the few Cowboys' skill-position players to post a fairly typical stat line in the blowout loss, though his path to that production was atypical. He failed to record a reception until the first possession of the third quarter and accounted for three catches and 23 yards during a garbage-time touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, Ferguson has at least five receptions and eight targets in three consecutive games, giving him a very consistent role in what is typically one of the more potent offenses in the league.