Ferguson caught all six of his targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Commanders.

As expected, Washington's defense put up little resistance to the Dallas passing attack, and Ferguson tied Brandin Cooks for second on the team in catches behind CeeDee Lamb's 13. Ferguson wraps up a breakout regular season with 71 catches for 761 yards -- both top-10 figures in the NFL among tight ends -- and five TDs on 102 targets, and he figures to be one of Dak Prescott's favorite options in the wild-card round Sunday as the Cowboys take on the Packers.