Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Still Dallas' clear TE1

Ferguson remains the Cowboys' unquestioned starting tight end ahead of training camp, Chris Amaya of ExpressNews.com reports.

Ferguson signed a four-year, $50 million extension with Dallas last offseason, so the 27-year-old remains positioned as Dak Prescott's top target at the tight end position for the foreseeable future. He caught 82 passes for 600 yards and eight touchdowns while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games last year, giving him a steady fantasy floor through volume and red-zone usage. It's worth noting, though, that Ferguson's average depth of catch has dropped in three consecutive seasons, from 10.7 yards in 2023 to 8.4 in 2024, then just 7.3 yards per catch in 2025.