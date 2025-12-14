Ferguson (calf), who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 15 matchup against Minnesota, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Ferguson logged an LP/DNP/LP practice progression this week, there hasn't been substantial chatter about him needing to miss Sunday's contest. That remains the case as of Saturday evening, though official confirmation of Ferguson's status may not come until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Should there be a surprise and Ferguson needs to sit out the matchup, Luke Schoonmaker would likely work as the Cowboys' top tight end.