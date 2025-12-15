Ferguson recorded two catches on four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Vikings.

Ferguson was surprisingly uninvolved in the Dallas offense for most of the game, with both of his catches going for short gains in the second quarter. His four targets were his fewest since Week 8, though this was the third time in his last seven games that Ferguson had 16 receiving yards or fewer. Ferguson will draw another tough matchup in Week 16 against the Chargers.