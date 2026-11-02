Ferguson suffered a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Ferguson picked up an ankle injury on the Cowboys' first drive of the game and eventually was ruled out after halftime. He thus finished Week 8 without a target, making it his second contest in a row with no catches in the box score. Low-ankle sprains typically can be played through, but Ferguson's status will be watched to get a sense of his potential to suit up next Sunday at Indianapolis.