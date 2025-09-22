Ferguson recorded 13 receptions on 14 targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Bears.

Ferguson commanded double-digit targets for the second consecutive week, though he was aided by the absence of CeeDee Lamb (ankle) in Sunday's loss. Ferguson was targeted exclusively in the short areas of the field, with his longest gain of the day going for only 12 yards. While his showings haven't been particularly explosive, Ferguson has a key role in the Dallas offense and has topped 75 receiving yards in consecutive contests.