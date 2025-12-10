Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Tending to calf issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ferguson was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a calf injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Both Ferguson and WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion) operated with a cap on their reps to begin Week 15 prep, but the former's health concern didn't emerge until Wednesday. As a result, Ferguson's status will continue to be monitored as the week continues to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest versus the Vikings.
