Ferguson brought in all three targets for 29 yards in the Cowboys' 17-7 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.

The rookie fourth-round pick co-led the team in receptions while checking in second in receiving yards for the night, making it a solid debut. Ferguson would appear to have a good chance of locking down the No. 2 tight end role behind Dalton Schultz if he can produce in similar fashion during the Cowboys' remaining pair of preseason games.