Ferguson caught three of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Texans.

Ferguson is averaging a career low 2.5 yards after catch per reception and just 0.71 yards per route run through four games to begin the season. He has three touchdowns on the year but otherwise has caught just 12 passes for 83 yards on 15 targets in Dallas' high-volume passing attack. He's merely fighting for scraps behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens and has devolved into a touchdown-or-bust fantasy bet.