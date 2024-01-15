Ferguson caught 10 of 12 targets for 93 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 48-32 wild-card loss to the Packers.

The second-year tight end was Dak Prescott's top option in the red zone, catching a one-yard score on the final play of the first half before adding two more TDs of seven and 14 yards in the fourth quarter as the Cowboys tried desperately to mount a comeback. Ferguson's huge playoff performance came on the heels of a breakout regular season in which he caught 71 of 102 targets for 761 yards and five touchdowns, finishing ninth among TEs in receptions and eighth in receiving yards. Assuming Prescott returns to Dallas in 2024, Ferguson figures to be one of his top targets once again.