Ferguson caught two of three targets for 13 yards during Sunday night's 23-13 loss to the Packers.

Ferguson matched his season low with two catches, and he has now been held to 23 or fewer yards in five of six contests to open the season. The tight end hasn't found the end zone since Week 3, and through six games, he's caught 17 of 24 targets for 115 yards and three scores. Ferguson reeled in a career-high 82 passes over 17 regular-season contests in 2025, and he has some work to do to return to that form in 2026.