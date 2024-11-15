Ferguson (illness) was a full practice participant Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson will be fine for Monday's matchup with Houston, having missed just one practice due to an illness. The real concern for fantasy is QB play, after Cooper Rush threw for 45 yards last week in his first start of the season.
