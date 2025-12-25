Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Won't return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ferguson won't return to Thursday's contest at Washington due to a calf injury, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Cowboys made the announcement not long after halftime, but prior to that point there was no indication Ferguson was dealing with a health concern. In any case, he'll finish Week 17 with one catch (on two targets) for six yards and one touchdown. Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford will be Dallas' options at tight end for the rest of Thursday's game.
