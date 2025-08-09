Ferguson (lower back) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ferguson departed Thursday's practice early due to a lower back contusion but returned to the field in time for Friday's non-padded session. While it sounds like the starting tight end is mostly dealing with pain management and isn't a candidate to miss any regular-season time, the Cowboys will nonetheless take a cautious approach to his participation level. Ferguson's next chance to suit up for preseason action will come Aug. 16 versus the Ravens.