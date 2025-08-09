Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Won't suit up Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ferguson (lower back) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Ferguson departed Thursday's practice early due to a lower back contusion but returned to the field in time for Friday's non-padded session. While it sounds like the starting tight end is mostly dealing with pain management and isn't a candidate to miss any regular-season time, the Cowboys will nonetheless take a cautious approach to his participation level. Ferguson's next chance to suit up for preseason action will come Aug. 16 versus the Ravens.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Practices Friday•
-
Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Diagnosed with contusion•
-
Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Leaves practice early Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Signs four-year contract extension•
-
Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Quiet end to season•
-
Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Unremarkable day in loss•