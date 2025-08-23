Cowboys' Jalen Brooks: Hauls in TD in preseason win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks caught two of three targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 31-13 preseason win over the Falcons.
The 2023 seventh-round pick was on the other end of Joe Milton's only TD pass of the night, a 29-yard toss in the third quarter that saw Brooks get late separation from his defender in the end zone. With Jonathan Mingo (knee) likely to begin the season on IR, Brooks is competing for the Cowboys' No. 5 wideout spot against Ryan Flournoy and rookie UDFA Traeshon Holden.
