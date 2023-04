The Cowboys selected Brooks in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 244th overall.

Brooks began his collegiate career at North Carolina before ultimately transferring to South Carolina. As a result, he didn't post much meaningful production until his senior season, during which he recorded 33 receptions, 503 yards and a touchdown. He doesn't possess many standout traits as a pro, though Dallas lacks quality depth among its wide receiver corps so it's a decent landing spot.