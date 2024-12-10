Brooks (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against Cincinnati, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Brooks logged under 30 percent of Dallas' offensive snaps each of the past two weeks after notching over half of the team's offensive snaps in each of the four prior games that he suited up for. His inactive status for Monday can be tied to the Week 13 return of Brandin Cooks from a lengthy injury absence as well as the Cowboys' acquisition of Jonathan Mingo in early November. Brooks hasn't been producing of late when he has taken the field, tallying just three catches on eight targets for over his past three games.