Brooks was elevated from the Cowboys' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The 2023 seventh-round pick from South Carolina failed to make the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster in late August, but he stuck around on the practice squad and has been elevated for Sunday's matchup against the Jets. Brooks most recently played for Dallas in 2024, catching 12 of 30 targets for 177 yards and one touchdown through 14 games. He'll likely play a depth role in the Cowboys' wide-receiver room in Week 5.