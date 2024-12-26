Brooks (knee) was estimated as a non-participant in Dallas' practice report Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Brooks is still dealing with the knee injury that forced him to sit out the team's Week 16 matchup versus the Buccaneers. He will likely have to practice in some capacity in order to have a chance to play in Sunday's matchup versus the Eagles.
