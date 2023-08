Brooks would likely be on the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster if the season started this weekend, Jon Machota and Saad Yousef of The Athletic report.

The 2023 seventh-round pick has stood out in training camp so far, notably out-playing the inconsistent, but more athletic, Simi Fehoko in the battle for the No. 6 spot on the wide receiver depth chart. Brooks will need to keep building momentum through the preseason to secure a roster spot, but so far so good for the South Carolina product.