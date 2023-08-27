Brooks recorded one catch on two targets for 11 yards in Saturday's 31-16 preseason win over the Raiders.

Brooks saw both of his targets on Dallas' first drive and played eight of 11 snaps with the game's starters on the field. His quiet performance could actually mean good things for his chances to make the roster, as the Cowboys rested the top four receivers on their depth chart and Brooks exited early in the contest. Even if he makes the roster, he'll at best be the fifth wide receiver, so he isn't likely to make a significant offensive impact.