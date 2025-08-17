Brooks (hip) played 25 snaps on offense and caught his lone pass for 11 yards during the Cowboys' 31-13 preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday.

Brooks was working through a hip injury leading up to Saturday's game but was cleared to play after going through pre-game warmups without suffering a setback. The 2023 seventh-rounder is battling for a spot on Dallas' 53-man roster, but it's worth noting that he didn't play a single snap on special teams after playing six in the Cowboys' preseason opener against the Rams. Brooks' last chance to audition for a roster spot is in Friday's preseason finale against the Cardinals.