Brooks (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Wilson wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, so it appears his knee injury is a new one. It's not clear how severe the injury is, but Friday's practice report will give a better idea of his status heading into Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. The 2023 seventh-round pick caught the first touchdown pass of his NFL career this past Sunday against the Panthers.
