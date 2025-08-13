Brooks did not participate in Tuesday's training camp practice due to a hip injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Brooks may have tweaked his hip during the Cowboys' 31-21 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday, when he played 45 snaps (39 on offense, six on special teams) and logged two catches on three targets for 26 yards. Brooks has seen a minimal role in the Cowboys' offense since entering the league in 2023 as a seventh-round pick, so his attendance at practices and preseason games is crucial for his chances of making the 53-man roster. His practice participation over the coming days will play a factor in whether he'll play in Saturday's exhibition contest against the Ravens.