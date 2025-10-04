Cowboys' Jalen Cropper: Back with active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cropper was elevated from the Cowboys' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Cropper has been elevated to the Cowboys' active roster for the second consecutive game, playing five total snaps (four on special teams, one on offense) in the Week 4 tie with the Packers. He's likely to play a similar role in Sunday's matchup against the Jets, contributing on both offense and special teams.