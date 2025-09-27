Cropper was elevated from the Cowboys' practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

With CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and Jonathan Mingo (knee) both sidelined in the Week 4 matchup against the Packers, Cropper's elevation provides the Cowboys with depth at wide receiver. The Fresno State product posted 83 catches for 1,086 yards and five touchdowns during his final collegiate season in 2022. Cropper could also contribute on special teams by potentially returning punts and kicks, per Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News.