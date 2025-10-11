The Cowboys signed Cropper from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

The move corresponds with the Cowboys placing running back Miles Sanders (knee) on injured reserve. Cropper had been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster twice this season and played a season-high six snaps on offense during the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Jets. The third-year wideout will likely see most of his playing time Sunday on special teams but could get some work on offense due to the absences of fellow wideouts CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and KaVontae Turpin (foot).