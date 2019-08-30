Guyton caught two of four targets for 80 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown, in Thursday's preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

Most of the yardage on the fourth-quarter TD came after the catch, as Guyton beat a double team, raced down the sideline and eluded two other would-be tacklers to reach the end zone. The undrafted rookie free agent out of North Texas hasn't had many big moments in camp or in the preseason, but he could still wind up on the practice squad for the Cowboys.