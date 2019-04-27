Cowboys' Jalen Jelks: Lands in Dallas
The Cowboys selected Jelks in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 241st overall.
A twitchy athlete with good length at 6-foot-5 3/8 to go with an 83-inch wingspan, Jelks has the makings of a worthwhile dart throw in the seventh round. He racked up 22.5 tackles for loss over his last two seasons at Oregon and had 12 career passes batted down. With Randy Gregory and Taco Charlton on shaky footing with the Cowboys for different reasons, Jelks is someone who could see the field despite being a late-round flier.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...