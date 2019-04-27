The Cowboys selected Jelks in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 241st overall.

A twitchy athlete with good length at 6-foot-5 3/8 to go with an 83-inch wingspan, Jelks has the makings of a worthwhile dart throw in the seventh round. He racked up 22.5 tackles for loss over his last two seasons at Oregon and had 12 career passes batted down. With Randy Gregory and Taco Charlton on shaky footing with the Cowboys for different reasons, Jelks is someone who could see the field despite being a late-round flier.