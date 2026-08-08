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Cowboys' Jalen Thompson: Back at practice Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Thompson (hip) was cleared to participate in Saturday's training camp practice, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Thompson sat out of practice this past week while recovering from a hip injury, but he was given the green light to return for Saturday's practice. He was a fifth-round selection of the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with Arizona before signing a three-year deal with the Cowboys in March. Thompson figures to start alongside Malik Hooker at safety this season, with P.J. Locke (knee) and Markquese Bell providing depth at the position.

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