Cowboys' Jalen Thompson: Back at practice Saturday

Thompson (hip) was cleared to participate in Saturday's training camp practice, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Thompson sat out of practice this past week while recovering from a hip injury, but he was given the green light to return for Saturday's practice. He was a fifth-round selection of the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with Arizona before signing a three-year deal with the Cowboys in March. Thompson figures to start alongside Malik Hooker at safety this season, with P.J. Locke (knee) and Markquese Bell providing depth at the position.