Thompson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Thompson ended Week 11 prep with back-to-back full practices, but he would need to be activated from injured reserve in order to be available for Sunday's contest. The veteran safety has missed the Cowboys' last seven games while recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained against the Ravens in Week 3. Thompson's return would be timely, seeing as P.J. Locke (concussion) has already been ruled out.