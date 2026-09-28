Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that Thompson (hamstring) is expected to miss four-plus weeks, Patrik Walker of the team's official site reports.

Thompson looks like a candidate for injured reserve after he went down with a hamstring injury in the second quarter of Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Ravens in Rio de Janeiro. The loss of Thompson is yet another hit to the Cowboys' safety group, as Malik Hooker (forearm) has missed the last two games, and P.J. Locke (foot) was moved to IR on Saturday. Before sustaining the injury, Thompson had played every defensive snap through the Cowboys' first nine-plus quarters of the season, logging 17 tackles in the process.