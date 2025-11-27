Tolbert is active for Thursday's game against the Chiefs, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Tolbert was made a surprising healthy scratch versus the Eagles in Week 12, but he'll suit up versus Kansas City on Thanksgiving Day. He essentially remains off the fantasy radar, though, given that Tolbert's role on offense has steadily declined, and in his last three appearances he's logged less than 20 percent of offensive snaps. Jonathan Mingo (coach's decision) is inactive Thursday with Tolbert taking the field.