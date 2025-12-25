Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Active on Christmas Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tolbert is not among Dallas' inactives for Thursday's Week 17 game against the Commanders, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Tolbert was a healthy scratch each of the previous three weeks, but he'll be available Christmas Day. His opportunity comes as a result of Ryan Flournoy missing the contest due to a knee injury. Tolbert may still have a hard time getting on the field often, as CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, KaVontae Turpin and perhaps Jonathan Mingo are all above him in the WR pecking order.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Healthy scratch Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Won't play Week 15•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Healthy scratch in Week 14•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Back in Week 13 WR mix•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Active for Thursday's game•
-
Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Surprise inactive Sunday•