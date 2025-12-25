Tolbert is not among Dallas' inactives for Thursday's Week 17 game against the Commanders, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Tolbert was a healthy scratch each of the previous three weeks, but he'll be available Christmas Day. His opportunity comes as a result of Ryan Flournoy missing the contest due to a knee injury. Tolbert may still have a hard time getting on the field often, as CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, KaVontae Turpin and perhaps Jonathan Mingo are all above him in the WR pecking order.