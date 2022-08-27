Tolbert caught two of five targets for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.

A patchwork offensive line gave Dallas' quarterbacks little time to operate in the pocket, and as a result the whole offense sputtered at times, but Tolbert still did little with the opportunities he got. The 2022 third-round pick figures to be leaned on heavily to open the regular season with Michael Gallup (knee) and James Washington (foot) both sidelined, and Tolbert has yet to see game action with Dak Prescott, but his preseason performances suggest the South Alabama product may not be ready to make an immediate splash in the NFL.